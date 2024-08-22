Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Sets Date for Its 38th Edition

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return to the Theater District for its 38th edition on September 22. The annual outdoor event, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, runs from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with the live auction beginning at 5:00 PM.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction gives theater lovers the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed collectables and in-person experiences including behind-the-scenes meet-and-greets, stage-used props, costume pieces, opening-night theater packages and more. Online pre-bidding begins September 6. Tables will also line West 44th and West 45th Streets, featuring treasures from Broadway and off-Broadway shows, theater owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs.

The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, with the live auction beginning at 5:00 PM in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Also returning for this year's event is the Autograph Table and Photo Booth where Broadway stars will greet fans on the deck of Junior’s restaurant.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.