Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical I Wish You Well to Recklessly Crash Into the West End

A musical about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial is headed to the West End. I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical will play the Criterion Theatre in London from September 11 through October 12. The show recently completed a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where Gwyneth Goes Skiing, another musical comedy inspired by the same events, also played.

The musical is based on the 2013 civil trial Gwyneth Paltrow v. Terry Sanderson. In 2019, Sanderson, a retired optometrist, alleged that Paltrow recklessly crashed into him on a ski slope, causing permanent traumatic brain injury. Paltrow countersued, was found not at fault and was awarded $1 in damages. The show's official synopsis promises a “fast-paced parody that sounds as good as Gwyneth’s candle smells.”

The show features music and lyrics by Rick Pearson and book and lyrics by Roger Dipper. Shiv Rabheru, resident director of Hamilton in the West End, directs. X-Diana Vickers and Marc Antolin play Gwyneth and Terry.

Paltrow herself appeared on the West End stage in 2002's Proof, prior to which she performed several times in productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival.