Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 3: An OzCapella Crossover and a Seamless Elphaba Tour

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

In episode three, Morrissey takes us into the OzCapella stairwell for a collab with Nichelle Lewis, star of Wicked's Emerald City sister, The Wiz (watch the finished product here). She also offers a quick trip Bach-stage with Assistant Stage Manager Jonathan Bach, and coaxes standby Allie Trimm into engaging in some illegal riffing. And of course, you can't end a night at Wicked without a cleansing de-greening.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.