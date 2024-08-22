 Skip to main content
Broadway’s Aladdin to Welcome New Babkak, Omar and Kassim

News
by Darryn King • Aug 22, 2024
Nathan Levy, Colt Prattes and Michael Schimmele
(Photos: c/o Disney Theatrical; Colt Prattes by JB Lacroix/WireImage; c/o Disney Theatrical)

Broadway’s Aladdin will welcome several new cast members. Michael Schimmele, Nathan Levy (Once Upon a One More Time) and Colt Prattes (Aladdin national tour) will play Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Omar and Kassim and respectively, while Marcus M. Martin (Aladdin national tour) joins the company as a standby for Genie and Babkak.

The four step into their roles at the New Amsterdam Theatre on August 27. Current cast members Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock will play their final performances as Omar, Kassim and Babkak on August 25.

The new cast members join current Aladdin stars Adi Roy (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Sonya Balsara (Jasmine), Dennis Stowe (Jafar), JC Montgomery (Sultan) and Don Darryl Rivera (Iago).

Adapted from the animated Disney film, Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway in March. The show features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs.

