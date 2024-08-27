Sparkling Diamond Stories at Moulin Rouge! with JoJo, Episode 1: Cool It on Down

Earlier this summer, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque returned to the glittering world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as the courtesan Satine—the role with which she made her Broadway debut last year—starring opposite Aaron Tveit’s Christian. Now, JoJo is welcoming fans into her inner sanctum with her vlog, Sparkling Diamond Stories.

In the first episode, JoJo introduces us to her adopted emotional support animal Agape, takes us through her pre-show makeup and hair ritual, demonstrates her vocal cooldown technique and much more. Also, things are "very demure, very mindful" among the ensemble.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.