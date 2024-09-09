 Skip to main content
John Mulaney to Return to Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich

News
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 9, 2024
John Mulaney
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Comedian John Mulaney will return to Broadway this winter with the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. Directed by Alex Timbers, the show will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 10 weeks. Performances begin December 11 at the Hudson Theatre. 

For the first five weeks, Mulaney will lead the cast and be joined by Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind. Additional casting through the rest of the run will be announced soon.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich comprises a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with. 

The production will mark Timbers' fourth collaboration with Mulaney, having previously directed him in his comedy specials Kid Gorgeous and Baby J, as well as Mulaney's 2016 Broadway debut in Oh, Hello. From 2008 to 2011, Rich and Mulaney worked together as writers on Saturday Night Live

