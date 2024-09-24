Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls

A new movie version of Guys and Dolls is in the works. Rob Marshall will direct the new film adaptation of the musical, according to a report in Deadline. The script will be written by Marshall and John DeLuca with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Cats & Dogs, Bad Santa).

Marshall is the director of movie versions of the musicals Annie, Chicago, Into the Woods and Nine, along with the Emily Blunt-starring Mary Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns and Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid.

Hollywood has been promising a new Guys and Dolls movie for some time: 20th Century Fox acquired the film rights to the musical in early 2013, and was reported to be planning a remake starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. TriStar Pictures acquired the rights in 2019, tapping Bill Condon to direct.

Based on short stories by Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls is a 1950 musical about gamblers and love in New York, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The 1955 film adaptation starred Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine. It was last revived on Broadway in 2009, starring Oliver Platt and Lauren Graham, and was recently revived in an immersive production in London.