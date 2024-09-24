A Whole New Vlog with Aladdin's Adi Roy, Episode 1: Hey, It's Home

Disney magic is alive and well at the New Amsterdam Theatre where Aladdin has been going strong for over 10 years. And who better to dish the trade secrets than Adi Roy, the musical's resident street rat? In A Whole New Vlog, Roy takes Broadway fans behind the scenes where wishes are granted, carpets fly and shirts are utterly extraneous.

In the first episode of A Whole New Vlog, Roy gets dressed in his royal vestments, shows us around his dressing room and meets some of the company. He also invites you along on his day-off excursion for some pottery-painting and pizza.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.