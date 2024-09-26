'Definitive' Multi-Part Barbra Streisand Documentary in the Works, Directed by Frank Marshall

Production has begun on a “definitive” multi-part documentary on stage and screen legend and recording artist Barbra Streisand. The documentary will be directed by fellow EGOT Frank Marshall and produced by Academy Award winner Alex Gibney.

“For years I've been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault,” Streisand said in a statement. “These films, photos and music masters—many never seen or heard by the public—hold some of my most cherished memories.”

The production has been granted unprecedented access to Streisand’s personal archives, including hundreds of hours of personal, never-before-seen video, photographs, audio recordings and personal keepsakes, along with “intimate visibility to the trailblazing she continues to do in life today,” said Marshall, whose recent documentaries include The Beach Boys for Disney+ and The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. The hope is to uncover "why she has become an enduring icon to a global audience of all generations.”

The documentary will explore Streisand’s six decades-spanning career: her childhood in Brooklyn, her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs, her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in the 1962 musical comedy I Can Get It for You Wholesale, winning the Academy Award for the 1968 film Funny Girl and much more.

Streisand was recognized with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award earlier in the year. Streisand’s 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra was a bestseller, with sales topping the Amazon.com charts.