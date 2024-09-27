Olivier Winner Andrew Scott to Bring One-Man Version of Uncle Vanya to Off-Broadway in 2025

Olivier winner Andrew Scott will play every role in a one-man version of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya off-Broadway in 2025. Vanya will begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on March 11, 2025, with an official opening set for March 18.

The adaptation is by Simon Stephens, the Tony Award-winning playwright of The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time. Scott is credited as co-creator, along with Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. The production won Best Revival at this year’s Olivier Awards.

“I love this masterpiece of a play,” said Scott in a statement. “I love these heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, characters. I love my colleagues with whom I made this show. I love New York. So, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Vanya to the audiences at the Lortel Theatre."

In an interview with Vogue, Scott added, “Performing this play in front of an audience was one of the most magical, exhausting and thrilling experiences of my life.

The Irish-born actor gained widespread recognition for screen roles in Sherlock and Fleabag, most recently appearing on screen in All Of Us Strangers and Netflix's Ripley. His London stage credits include Hamlet and Present Laughter, earning an Olivier Award for the latter.

Uncle Vanya is Chekhov's timeless exploration of ennui and unfulfillment, romantic and existential longing and the complexities of human relationships. It was staged in New York earlier this year, starring Steve Carell in the title role.

The design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, movement direction by Michela Meazza, music by Kelly Moran, and costume design by Natalie Pryce.