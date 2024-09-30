Dancer and TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio to Join the Broadway Company of & Juliet

Charli D'Amelio, dancer and social media personality with over 155 million followers on TikTok, will make her Broadway debut in the cast of & Juliet. She joins the ensemble in the dance-heavy role of Charmian beginning performances October 29 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. She'll have a limited three-month engagement through January 19, 2025.

"I’m beyond excited to join the Broadway community—it’s a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl," D’Amelio said in a statement. "To be able to make my Broadway debut–especially in the cast of & Juliet, is truly a dream come true, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone."

D'Amelio was a competitive dancer for over a decade before kicking off her career on social media. She won season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and led her own Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show.

She joins a cast that features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique, and original cast member Paulo Szot as Lance. Current cast members Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo will depart & Juliet this fall (Wolfe will play her final show on October 20, while the others will play their final performances on October 27). Additional casting for the third year of & Juliet will be announced shortly.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.