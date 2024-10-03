 Skip to main content
Robert Downey Jr. and the Cast of McNEAL Grapple with Big Questions on Opening Night

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 3, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. and Brittany Bellizeare in "McNEAL"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The world-premiere production of McNEAL, a new drama by Ayad Akhtar, featuring the Broadway debut of Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr., is now open. Downey, his co-stars, Akhtar and director Bartlett Sher spoke to The Broadway Show on opening night.

“I read the first 20 pages and said, ‘Oh, I'm obviously doing this,’” Downey said of Akhtar’s script, ‘’'cause it was that impactful. And I mean, how amazing is it, particularly to be at the Beaumont at Lincoln Center which, as I've been saying, their bottom line is to bring art and light into the world—not to turn a buck. That puts them in a unique position to do things that I think are really unique.”

Check out the full segment below.

