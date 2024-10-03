 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and More Promise Ghoulish Glam with Death Becomes Her

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 3, 2024
Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Christopher Sieber in "Death Becomes Her"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her, a new musical comedy based on the uproarious ‘90s movie about fashionable, death-defying frenemies, begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, officially opening November 21.

The show’s stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams, along with director Christopher Gattelli talked to The Broadway Show about what audiences can expect. “I could not believe how much I laughed, in just reading the script,” said Williams. “I'm excited for them to laugh. We've got so much going on. Come and laugh with us for about two hours, OK?”

Check out the full segment below.

 

Related Shows

Death Becomes Her

from $64.83

Star Files

Megan Hilty

Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Gavin Creel, Beloved Tony-Winning Star of Hello, Dolly!, Thoroughly Modern Millie and More, Dies at 48
  2. Water for Elephants Will Pack Up the Big Top on Broadway in December
  3. Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Honor of Adrian Bailey
Back to Top