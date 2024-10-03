Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and More Promise Ghoulish Glam with Death Becomes Her

Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty and Christopher Sieber in "Death Becomes Her" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her, a new musical comedy based on the uproarious ‘90s movie about fashionable, death-defying frenemies, begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, officially opening November 21.

The show’s stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams, along with director Christopher Gattelli talked to The Broadway Show about what audiences can expect. “I could not believe how much I laughed, in just reading the script,” said Williams. “I'm excited for them to laugh. We've got so much going on. Come and laugh with us for about two hours, OK?”

Check out the full segment below.