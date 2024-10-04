 Skip to main content
Emma Corrin, Kodi Smit-McPhee and More Join Cate Blanchett in The Seagull

News
by Darryn King • Oct 4, 2024
Emma Corrin, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Cate Blanchett
(Photos: c/o Kate Morley PR; c/o Kate Morley PR; by Renato Campora)

The upcoming production of Chekhov's The Seagull in London, starring Cate Blanchett, has announced additional cast members. The production will have a limited six-week run at the Barbican Theatre from February 26 through April 5, 2025 with an official March 6 opening.  

Blanchett will be joined by Emma Corrin in the role of Nina. Corrin is a Golden Globe winner for their performance in The Crown, whose other screen credits include A Murder at the End of the WorldDeadpool & Wolverine and the upcoming Nosferatu. They played the title role in Orlando at London's Garrick Theatre in 2022. Kodi Smit-McPhee (The RoadThe Power of the Dog) joins as Konstantin.

Also joining the cast are Zachary Hart (Medvedenko), Paul Higgins (Shamrayev) and Tanya Reynolds (Masha).

As previously reported, Blanchett will play the actress Arkadina, with actor Tom Burke as Trigorin. The new version of the play is directed by Thomas Ostermeier, who adapted the play with Duncan Macmillan.

The creative team includes Magda Willi (set design), Marg Horwell (costume design) and Tom Gibbons (sound design).

