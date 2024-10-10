Peek Inside Rehearsal of A Beautiful Noise on Tour with Nick Fradiani, Robert Westenberg and More

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is making its way across the country in its first national tour. Nick Fradiani, who led the biomusical on Broadway for over a year-and-a-half, is reprising his performance as the title singer-songwriter battling his inner demons while becoming the hitmaker behind fan favorites like "Sweet Caroline," "I Am... I Said" and "Cracklin' Rosie." He's newly joined by Robert Westenberg—a Tony nominee for the original production of Into the Woods and familiar face in Broadway musicals throughout the '80s and '90s—who plays a present-day Neil Diamond.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with both Neils, as well as the other stars of the touring company, to talk about taking Diamond's story on the road. The Broadway Show also got to step inside the rehearsal room to preview what's headed to a city near you.

Watch the full video below.