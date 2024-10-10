Check Out Rehearsals for the Some Like It Hot National Tour

NaTasha Yvette Williams and the cast of "Some Like It Hot" on Broadway (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

The national tour of Some Like It Hot, the musical based on the classic MGM film directed by Billy Wilder, has kicked off. Broadway.com visited the rehearsal room to see the title number take shape and spoke with the show’s stars: Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Sugar), Tarra Conner Jones (Sweet Sue), Matt Loehr (Joe/Josephine) and Tavis Kordell (Jerry/Daphne).

“This MGM, big band jazz/Broadway sound is amazing,” Kordell told The Broadway Show. “The score is so beautifully crafted, it just pulls at your heartstrings—because you hear that bass, and that saxophone, and those trombones, and the horn, you just have no choice but to just be engulfed into this wall of sound.”

