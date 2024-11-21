Jeremy Jordan to Lead Floyd Collins on Broadway This Spring; Full Cast and Creative Team Set

Jeremy Jordan, star of Broadway's The Great Gatsby, will take on the title role in the Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins this spring. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza, Days of Wine and Roses) and a book and direction by Tina Landau, the musical will begin previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 27, 2025 ahead of an April 21 opening.

Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his breakout role in Disney’s Newsies, and has since been seen on Broadway in Waitress and American Son. He additionally costarred alongside Anna Kendrick in the 2014 film adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical The Last Five Years, and was featured in the second season of the Broadway-centric NBC series Smash. His final performance in The Great Gatsby will be on January 19.

The cast of Floyd Collins will also feature Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell and Clyde Voce.

The creative team includes sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and projections by Ray Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua and music direction by Ted Sperling.

Based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925, Floyd Collins had its world premiere at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia in 1994, followed by an off-Broadway production at Playwrights Horizons in 1996, which received a cast recording.