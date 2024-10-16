12-Year-Old Hazel Vogel to Lead Annie National Tour and NYC Holiday Run

The 2024-25 national tour of Annie, stopping at Madison Square Garden for a holiday run with Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Miss Hannigan, has its full cast. The tour launches with a limited three-week engagement at the Chicago Theatre from November 12 through December 1 before sitting down in New York City from December 4 through January 5, 2025.

Starring as Annie will be Hazel Vogel, a 12-year-old from Towson, MD, most recently seen in the North American tour of Les Misérables. Returning principal cast members include Stefanie Londino as Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks, Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace and Mark Woodard as FDR. The cast will also feature Rhett Guter as Rooster and Isabella De Souza Moore as Lily St. Regis. Kevin, a seven-year-old labradoodle from Georgia, will play Sandy. The Orphans are Aria Valentina Aldea, Eva Lizette Carreon, Anna Dillon, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Nora West.

Rounding out the ensemble are Stephen Cerf, Anthony DaSilva, Savannah Fisher, Alloria Frayser, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Caroline Glazier, Ryan Mulvaney, Joel Newsome, Melinda Parrett, Lawrence E. Street, Drew Tanabe and Stephanie Wahl. Avril Kagan will join the cast as a swing for the New York City engagement.

The tour is directed by Jenn Thompson, who played the role of Pepper in the original Broadway production of Annie and directed the show’s 2022-23 tour. The production features choreography by Patricia Wilcox, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, music supervision by Matthew Smedal, music coordination by Talitha Fehr, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design based on designs by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis and hair and wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan.

Following its Madison Square Garden engagement, the tour will continue on to more than 20 cities across the country, concluding in Los Angeles in May 2025.

Based on the Depression-era newspaper comic series, Annie centers on its plucky title character and her journey from orphanage to the opulent Warbucks mansion. Premiering in 1977 with a score by Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan, Annie won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The family-friendly musical features such numbers as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”