Life of Pi National Tour Completes Casting

The cast is complete for the national tour of Life of Pi, the stage adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by Yann Martell. The tour will launch at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 7, and play in 30 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Leading the production is actor, athlete and health coach Taha Mandviwala as Pi. Mandviwala is joined by Jessica Angleskhan (Amma/Nurse/Orange Juice), Alan Ariano (Mr. Okamoto/Captain), Emmanuel Elpenord (Cook/Voice of Richard Parker), Rishi Jaiswal (Mamaji/Pandit Ji), Sinclair Mitchell (Admiral Jackson/Russian Sailor/Father Martin), Mi Kang (Lulu Chen/Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan) and Sorab Wadia (Father). Rounding out the ensemble are Pragun Bhardwaj, Ben Durocher, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner, Austin Wong Harper, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Intae Kim, Sharayu Mahale, Maya Rangulu, Betsy Rosen, Anna Vomáčka and Savidu Geevaratne.

Adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi features set and costume design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Tim Hatley, puppet design by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Tim Lutkin and sound design by Carolyn Downing. The production also features video and animation design by Andrzej Goulding, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown and original music composed by Andrew T. Mackay. Ashley Brooke Monroe directs the tour production.

The creative team for the U.S. tour includes associate designers, puppet directors and stage management led by Kelsey Tippins. Life of Pi first opened in Sheffield in 2019 before moving to the West End in 2021, where it garnered five Olivier Awards. After its North American premiere at the American Repertory Theater, it opened on Broadway in 2023, winning three Tony Awards.