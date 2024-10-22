Laura Benanti to Host 15th Annual Broadway Salutes Celebration

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will host the 15th Annual Broadway Salutes Celebration, to be held on October 29 at Sardi’s in Times Square. The event, which honors veteran theater professionals, is presented by The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guild and will feature a performance by Tony nominee Norm Lewis.

Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theater owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers and many more theater professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Since the first ceremony in 2009, co-created by COBUG and The Broadway League, Broadway Salutes has honored more than 5,300 members of the theater community.

At this year's event, theater professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway and for their invaluable contributions to the business. During the ceremony, the names of the honorees will scroll on the electronic zipper in Shubert Alley, beginning at 3:45PM and continuing until 5PM.

“Our community’s love of Broadway runs so deep that many dedicate decades of their lives to preserving its magic,” said The Broadway League’s Immediate Past Chair and Broadway Salutes Committee Co-Chair, Lauren Reid. “Once people join our Broadway family, they’re family for a lifetime. And Broadway Salutes allows us to recognize and thank each of our seasoned veterans personally for their many years of service to our industry.”

Broadway Salutes’ Committee Co-Chairs are Laura Penn (SDC) and Lauren Reid (The John Gore Organization). Program Co-Directors are Marc Bruni and Paige Price (SDC). The Program Music Director is Rick Hip-Flores.