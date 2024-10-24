 Skip to main content
Joey McIntyre Extends Run in Drag: The Musical in the Role of the Straight Man

News
by Darryn King • Oct 24, 2024
Joey McIntyre with Tomas Costanza and Tyler Connaghan in "Drag: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Joey McIntyre will extend his run in Drag: The Musical. The New Kids on the Block singer plays the role of "the straight man," Tom Hutchinson, through December 9 at New World Stages. He was previously scheduled to perform through November 24.

The production also stars RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck (through January 11, 2025) as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gilmore, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss Dubois, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn and Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry. Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of 10-year-old Brendan Hutchinson.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Brandon Burks, Nicholas Kraft, Christine Shepard and Kodiak Thompson.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed. The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. 

The design team for Drag: The Musical includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design) Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design) and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). The band features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar) and Jasmine Guevara (drums).

