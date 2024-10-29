13 Going on 30 - The Musical Sets World Premiere at Manchester Opera House

13 Going on 30 - The Musical, a stage adaptation of the 2004 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, will have its world premiere at Manchester Opera House in fall 2025. Directed by Andy Fickman, the show will have a limited run, beginning performances September 21.

Film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa will adapt their screenplay for the stage, with songwriting team Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date) penning the score.

“When we wrote the movie 13 Going on 30, we never dreamt that on the film’s 20th anniversary, we’d get the chance to see a whole new generation fall in love with Razzles and feel thirty, flirty and thriving," said Goldsmith and Yuspa in a statement. "We were thrilled by the audience’s response to our workshop last year, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House—the launchpad of so many iconic musicals."

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what—and who—really matters.

Casting for the world premiere is to be announced.