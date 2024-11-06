Broadway's The Great Gatsby to Transfer to West End in 2025

Broadway’s The Great Gatsby will transfer to the West End in 2025. The production will open at the London Coliseum on April 11, 2025.

The announcement was made on social media. Casting is yet to be announced.

The Broadway cast currently features Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim. Jordan's last performance will be January 19.

Lead producer Chunshoo Shin said in a statement, “I am thrilled to bring this timeless, glamorous and resplendent production to the U.K.’s West End, after such success in the U.S. and on Broadway. The London Coliseum is a spectacular venue that complements the lavish aesthetic and vibrant energy of our show. With its grand architecture and historic charm, it offers the perfect setting to transport audiences back to the opulence of the 1920s.”

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. The creative team features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.