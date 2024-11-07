PigPen Theatre Co. Sings an Acoustic 'Silver Stars' from Water for Elephants

After nine months at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, Water for Elephants plays its final performance on December 8. The musical, based on Sara Gruen's bestselling novel about a Depression-era traveling circus, features a score by the music collective PigPen Theatre Co., who bring their folk sensibilities to the grand, acrobatic feat happening on stage eight times a week.

The stars of Water for Elephants are typically the ones tasked with singing PigPen's melodies, but during a visit to the Broadway.com studio, the group decided to pick up their own instruments. Watch them perform a soulful, acoustic rendition of Jacob Jankowski's Act II ballad, "Silver Stars."