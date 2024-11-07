 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

PigPen Theatre Co. Sings an Acoustic 'Silver Stars' from Water for Elephants

Club Broadway.com
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 7, 2024
Matt Nuernberger, Dan Weschler, Ryan Melia and Ben Ferguson of PigPen Theatre Co.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

After nine months at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, Water for Elephants plays its final performance on December 8. The musical, based on Sara Gruen's bestselling novel about a Depression-era traveling circus, features a score by the music collective PigPen Theatre Co., who bring their folk sensibilities to the grand, acrobatic feat happening on stage eight times a week. 

The stars of Water for Elephants are typically the ones tasked with singing PigPen's melodies, but during a visit to the Broadway.com studio, the group decided to pick up their own instruments. Watch them perform a soulful, acoustic rendition of Jacob Jankowski's Act II ballad, "Silver Stars."

Related Shows

Water for Elephants

from $64.83

Articles Trending Now

  1. Revamped Phantom of the Opera to Embark on North American Tour in 2025
  2. Dates Set for Light Dimming and Memorial Service in Honor of Gavin Creel
  3. Adam Pascal to Replace Joey McIntyre in Drag: The Musical
Back to Top