Take a Walk with Rafi Gavron, the Actor Going Head to Head with Robert Downey Jr. in McNEAL

In McNEAL, the new play by Ayad Akhtar at Lincoln Center Theater, Rafi Gavron is making his Broadway debut while holding his own with Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. “It was Downey who called me and said, ‘I think you should play my son on Broadway,’” Gavron told Charlie Cooper on The Broadway Show. “And I said, ‘You're nuts.’ And here I am.”

Gavron readily admits that he is drawing on his own life experience in the show. “Without life experience, I'd be useless at this job,” he said. “It's everything. I've never had an acting lesson. I don't know what that means. So I have to be able to feel it.”

Check out the full segment below.