James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of A Wonderful World Honor a Jazz Legend on Opening Night

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, which brings Satchmo himself to life at Studio 54, celebrated its Broadway opening on November 11. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart returns to Broadway in the title role and as one of the show's three co-directors (Christopher Renshaw and Christina Sajous join him at the helm).

"Tonight feels so good," Iglehart told The Broadway Show on the red carpet. "I've been in many Broadway shows, but to actually say that I was able to help create one is a whole different ball of wax."

Watch the full opening-night video below.