Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Celebrate a Joyful Opening of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

Maybe Happy Ending is now open on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, and The Broadway Show was on site to celebrate the arrival of Will Aronson and Hue Park's wholly original musical, directed by Michael Arden with visionary design by Dane Laffrey.

Darren Criss and Helen J Shen star as the musical's central pair of lonely Helperbots, and both are excited to introduce Broadway fans to the brand-new musical that they've fallen in love with. "It gets me so excited for the people that haven't seen it to see it," said Criss on the red carpet. "I get to enjoy that new experience and wonder that an audience rarely gets these days." Shen added, "Audiences are learning and listening to this book, to this score for the first time, which is something that I think is rare." It's not often, she says, that people "go in completely blind" to a new musical. But judging by the hush in the crowd at the end, "I know people are listening and I know it's hitting people."

Watch the full video below.