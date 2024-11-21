 Skip to main content
See Sutton Foster Become Once Upon a Mattress' Winnifred, Maid of the Mire

Character Study
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 21, 2024
Sutton Foster

Broadway.com's Emmy-nominated docuseries Character Study is back, and with the actress who kicked it off 14 years ago. Sutton Foster has pulled back the curtain on her Broadway transformations twice before—for her 2011 role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and her 2014 turn as the title character in VioletIt's only fitting that she would usher in the return of Character Study with her latest Broadway role, swamp princess Winnifred the Woebegone of Once Upon a Mattress, which ends its time on Broadway on November 30.

Watch her physical transformation into the moat-swimming royal as she talks through her approach to the clownish but big-hearted character. 

Sutton Foster

