Death Becomes Her Broadway Cast Album to Be Released in Spring 2025

Michelle Williams and Megan Hilty in "Death Becomes Her" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her, the campy horror-comedy musical, will release its original Broadway cast album in spring 2025. The show, now in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening of November 21, stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. More details on the Concord Theatricals Recordings release, including digital and physical release date, will be announced later.

The musical features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison. Four tracks will be available to stream at midnight on November 21: “If You Want Perfection” featuring Williams and company; “For the Gaze,” featuring Hilty and company; “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Simard and Sieber; and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard.

The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise and Amy Quanbeck.

The show's music supervision is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, with orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance and music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison and Noel Carey and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the production, with a book by Marco Pennette.