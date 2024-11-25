Long-Running Blue Man Group to Close Off-Broadway After Three Decades in New York

Blue Man Group will conclude its New York run in February 2025. The off-Broadway sensation featuring the marshmallow-catching, paint-splattering, toilet paper-spraying antics of a trio of wide-eyed, blue-faced humanoids, is set to play its final performance on February 2, having played more than 17,000 performances over more than 30 years.

The show will similarly end its Chicago run on January 5 but carry on in other cities, including Berlin, Boston and Las Vegas, with an Orlando run scheduled to recommence in 2025 after its pandemic closure. The closure of the New York production was announced in a press release with no reason given.

Blue Man Group’s origins lay In the ‘80s, when performers Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton started toying with a performance-art experiment: getting bald and blue on the streets of New York. Their theatrical show, inspired by the work of Charlie Chaplin, the Marx Brothers and Jackson Pollock, took up residence at the Astor Place Theatre in 1991. Cirque du Soleil acquired Blue Man Group in 2017.