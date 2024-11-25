 Skip to main content
Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and More on Giving Death Becomes Her a New Life on Broadway

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 25, 2024
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in "Death Becomes Her"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Death Becomes Her, the new musical based on the 1992 horror-comedy film, opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21. Broadway.com spoke to the show's stars Megan HiltyJennifer SimardChristopher SieberMichelle Williams and more about killer chemistry, outrageous laughs and an opening-night bouquet from Meryl Streep.

"I get the privilege of making 1,500 people laugh eight times a week here at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre," said Sieber. The show is especially good, he added, "when you just wanna forget the world and you wanna see people burst into song for no reason and dance in unison."

Check out the full segment below.

