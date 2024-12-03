Pretty Woman: The Musical Announces the Stars of Its 2025 North American Tour

The cast is set for the North American tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, which will launch its final leg this January after over four years on the road. The 2025 production will begin in Wichita, KS at the Century Concert Hall before continuing on to play over 50 cities across North America.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Eva Gary and Jack Rasmussen. Joining them are Tamara Daly as Kit De Luca, Max Cervantes as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson and Dominic Pagliaro as Philip Stuckey. Completing the ensemble are Christopher Alvarado, Alessandra Casanova, Brianna Clark, Luke James Cloherty, Thomas DalCeredo, Lauren Esser, Grace Hamashima, Kris Ivy Haynes, Amy Knips, Dani Kucera, Katherine Lindsley, Robert Miller, Yamil Rivera, Jonathan David Steffins, Devyn Trondson, Ian Underhill, Brandon Upton, Leron Wellington and Austin Wicke.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the hit movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.