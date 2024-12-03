Ewan McGregor Sets Return to the London Stage in My Master Builder

Ewan McGregor will return to the London stage for the first time in 17 years, starring in the West End production of Lila Raicek's My Master Builder at Wyndham’s Theatre. The production reunites McGregor with director Michael Grandage, with whom the actor previously collaborated on productions of Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse where Grandage was Artistic Director. Previews begin April 17, 2025 ahead of an April 29 opening, and performances will run through July 12.

“It’s such a thrill be returning to the stage—and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences," said McGregor in a statement. "He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play—I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today's sexual politics.”

Inspired by Henrik Ibsen's The Master Builder, My Master Builder is set on the eve of July 4th in the Hamptons where Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, is preparing to throw a party to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness, as he unveils his latest masterpiece. Their already vulnerable union is shattered by the unexpected arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s, with whom he previously shared an intimate connection. As the evening unfolds, each find themselves face to face with a reckoning that indelibly tilts the axis of their lives.

Further casting and members of the creative team will be announced shortly.