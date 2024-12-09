Wicked Movie Gets Four Golden Globe Noms, Including Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards have been announced, with the recently released Wicked: Part One picking up four nominations, including for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Its two stars were also nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Ariana Grande for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Its fourth nomination was for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Several other names familiar to Broadway audiences received nominations. In the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan were nominated. In the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category, 2024-25 Broadway season stars Denzel Washington and Kieran Culkin were nominated alongside 2023-24 star Jeremy Strong.

Elsewhere, Liza Colón-Zayas received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for her performance in The Bear—for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series earlier in the year—while Jake Gyllenhaal and Eddie Redmayne are nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Other nominees include Kristen Bell, Keri Russell, Cristin Molioti, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Jean Smart and Allison Janney.

The ceremony, hosted by the comedian Nikki Glaser, will air on January 5, 2025 on both CBS and Paramount+.

The full list of nominees is available at GoldenGlobes.com.