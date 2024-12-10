Twisted Musical Comedy Teeth to Take Its Final Bite Off-Broadway

The commercial remount of Teeth, the twisted musical comedy written by Anna K. Jacobs (book and music) and Michael R. Jackson (book and lyrics), will play its final performance at off-Broadway's New World Stages on January 5. At the time of its closing, Teeth will have played 90 performances, comprising 12 previews and 78 regular performances.

Directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, Teeth is a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn, a Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: When men violate her, her body bites back—literally. The show is based on the cult-classic 2007 horror comedy of the same name. Previously, Teeth had a sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.

Teeth stars Alyse Alan Louis, reprising her Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance in the role of Dawn, an evangelical Christian teen, with Andy Karl in the role of Pastor Bill O'Keefe. Also reprising their roles are Will Connolly as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay as Toby and Jared Loftin as Ryan. Completing the cast are Courtney Bassett, Jenna Rose Husli, Micaela Lamas, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra and Wren Rivera. The understudies are Julia Bain, Sean Doherty, Michael Doliner, Kyra Kennedy, Claire Kwon and James D Sasser.

The creative team includes scenic designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Enver Chakartash, co-lighting designers Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, special effects designer Jeremy Chernic and wig, hair and makeup designers Rob Pickens and Katie Gell. Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, the music supervisor is Julie McBride, the music director is Patrick Sulken, intimacy direction is by Crista Marie Jackson and fight direction is by Robert Westley.