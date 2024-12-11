YouTube Star Trisha Paytas to Make Broadway Debut in Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream

Media personality Trisha Paytas will make her Broadway debut in a one-night-only performance of Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream on February 3, 2025 at the St. James Theatre. The show will also be livestreamed on StagePilot. Tickets go on sale December 13 and net proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled," sayd Paytas in a statement. "Of all my dreams, this one is the biggest. I didn’t know how it would happen, but I always felt it would. I’m thankful. Grateful. Humbled. I can’t wait to perform with so many talented people on a Broadway stage. Making my Broadway debut is what I’m looking forward to most in 2025. I hope people will find inspiration that you truly can do anything you want in life. I’ve been told so many times this would never happen. And now it is! Hopefully it’s just the beginning of my New York adventure."

Paytas is a singer, performer, podcaster and YouTube star with over 20 million followers. Her show will have direction by Skylar Fox and choreography by Sarah Meahl.