Reg Rogers Is the Next Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Reg Rogers will be the next Mushnik in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, beginning performances December 23 at the Westside Theatre. The role is currently played by Stephen DeRosa.

Rogers was last seen on Broadway as Joe in the Tony-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. His Broadway credits also include Tootsie, The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, The Big Knife among others. He earned a Tony nomination in 1996 for his performance in the play Holiday.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Sherie Rene Scott as Audrey and Nicholas Christopher as Seymour, alongside James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS (through January 5, 2025) and Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II. Completing the current cast are Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Hailey Thomas, Christine Wanda and Savannah Lee Birdsong.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs the long-running revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in fall 2019.