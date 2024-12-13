Broadway Tickets for Floyd Collins, Starring Jeremy Jordan, Are on Sale

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins—the stirring, tragic tale based on a true story—are officially on sale. Jeremy Jordan, star of The Great Gatsby, takes on the title role in the show, which features a score by Tony winner Adam Guettel and book and direction by Tina Landau. The musical will begin previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 27, 2025 and open on April 21.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity—and, ultimately, his life—as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.

In addition to Jordan, the cast features Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell and Clyde Voce.

The creative team includes set design by dots, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and projections by Ray Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua and music direction by Ted Sperling.