Maybe Happy Ending to Release Broadway Cast Recording in Spring 2025

Maybe Happy Ending, the romantic musical comedy starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as robots in love, will release a cast album. The original Broadway cast recording will be released in spring 2025, with an exact date to be announced.

No word yet whether the album will be available in the format preferred by Oliver, the show's robot protagonist: vinyl.

With music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park—with Aronson also orchestrating the score—Maybe Happy Ending opened at the Belasco Theatre on November 12. Michael Arden directs the Broadway production of the show, which premiered, in its Korean-language version, in Seoul in 2016. The cast also features Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Aronson and Park spoke to Broadway.com about the making of the musical in a recent interview.

The show's musical team also includes musical director and conductor John Yun, associate musical director and associate conductor Eric Kang, musical supervisor Deborah Abramson and musical coordinator Kimberlee Wertz. Instrumentalists include Cenovia Cummins (concertmaster/violin), Rachel Handman Robison (violin), Orlando Wells (viola), Jessica Wang (cello), Conrad Korsch (bass), Joshua Mark Samuels (drums/percussion), Rick Heckman (woodwinds), John Bailey (trumpets) and Julie Dombroski-Jones (trombone). Keyboard programming is by Randy Cohen with associate keyboard programmers Sam Starobin, Tim Crook and Nick Schenkel.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?