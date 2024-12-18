 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Full Casting Set for On the Evolutionary Function of Shame at Second Stage

News
by Hayley Levitt • Dec 18, 2024
Imani Russell, Jordan Barbour, Elizabeth Ramos
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for D.A. Mindell’s On the Evolutionary Function of Shame, directed by Jess McLeod. The world-premiere production will be the centerpiece of this year’s Next Stage Festival, running on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Previews begin February 12, 2025 with an official opening on February 26.

The company will include Jordan Barbour, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Ramos, Imani Russell, Cody Sloan and Ryan Jamaal Swain.

In the beginning, two people got kicked out of a garden for eating fruit. Many years later, Adam—a transgender man expecting a child—meets with his twin sister, Eve, a pioneering scientist. She offers her brother prenatal services from her cutting-edge practice. But what exactly does that entail? And does Adam even want Eve’s help? On the Evolutionary Function of Shame explores identity, family and the courage it takes to live authentically, no matter the expectations of society—or those closest to you.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Hahnji Jang, lighting design by Barbara Samuels and sound design by Bailey Trierweiler.

Star Files

Jordan Barbour

Imani Russell

Articles Trending Now

  1. Amy Powers, Sunset Boulevard's Original Lyricist, Speaks: 'It Changed the Entire Course of My Life'
  2. Go All In on the Red-Carpet Photos of Tom Hanks, Martin Short and More at All In: Comedy About Love's Gala Night
  3. Picture Day! See Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin and Eureka Day's Full Broadway Ensemble on Opening Night
Back to Top