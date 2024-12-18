Full Casting Set for On the Evolutionary Function of Shame at Second Stage

Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for D.A. Mindell’s On the Evolutionary Function of Shame, directed by Jess McLeod. The world-premiere production will be the centerpiece of this year’s Next Stage Festival, running on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Previews begin February 12, 2025 with an official opening on February 26.

The company will include Jordan Barbour, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Ramos, Imani Russell, Cody Sloan and Ryan Jamaal Swain.

In the beginning, two people got kicked out of a garden for eating fruit. Many years later, Adam—a transgender man expecting a child—meets with his twin sister, Eve, a pioneering scientist. She offers her brother prenatal services from her cutting-edge practice. But what exactly does that entail? And does Adam even want Eve’s help? On the Evolutionary Function of Shame explores identity, family and the courage it takes to live authentically, no matter the expectations of society—or those closest to you.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Hahnji Jang, lighting design by Barbara Samuels and sound design by Bailey Trierweiler.