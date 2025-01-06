Wicked Movie and More Broadway Alums Win at 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards were held on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Dubbed "Hollywood's Party of the Year," the ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and celebrated the best of film and television, with a winners list that included a handful of Broadway veterans and the musical blockbuster of the year.

Jon M. Chu's Wicked, an adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical, walked away with the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for her performance as Elphaba, was bested by The Substance star Demi Moore for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Ariana Grande, the film's Glinda, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Zoe Saldaña won the category for her performance in the musical film Emilia Pérez, which also won the big prize of Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Kieran Culkan, who returns to Broadway this spring as Richard Roma in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in A Real Pain. He shared the category with his former Succession costar and 2024 Tony Award winner Jeremy Strong, who was nominated for The Apprentice. Sebastian Stan, last seen on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Picnic, won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for A Different Man, while Tony nominee and star of the TV dramedy series Hacks, Jean Smart, won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

EGOT winner Viola Davis additionally accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards’ inaugural Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence on January 3. Davis' former Doubt costar Meryl Streep, a 2017 DeMille recipient, presented the award.

