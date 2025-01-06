Tony Winner Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater and More to Star in LCT’s Ghosts

Casting has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, adapted by Mark O’Rowe. The show begins performances at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on February 13 with an official opening set for March 10.

The cast will feature Tony winner Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Ella Beatty as Regina, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Tony nominee Lily Rabe as Helena Alving.

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s (Rabe) son, Oswald (Hawke), has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go all the way to its electrifying climax.

Ghosts will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer and original music by Mark Bennett.