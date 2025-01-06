 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tony Winner Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater and More to Star in LCT’s Ghosts

News
by Darryn King • Jan 6, 2025
Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty and Hamish Linklater
(Photos: Jesse Dittmar; c/o LCT; Lily Rabe)

Casting has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, adapted by Mark O’Rowe. The show begins performances at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on February 13 with an official opening set for March 10.

The cast will feature Tony winner Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Ella Beatty as Regina, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Tony nominee Lily Rabe as Helena Alving.

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s (Rabe) son, Oswald (Hawke), has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go all the way to its electrifying climax.

Ghosts will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer and original music by Mark Bennett. 

Related Shows

Ghosts

Star Files

Ella Beatty

Billy Crudup

Lily Rabe

Articles Trending Now

  1. Shaina Taub on Finding Courage, Building a Sisterhood and Finishing Suffs on Her Own Terms
  2. McFly Files, Backstage at Back to the Future with Casey Likes, Encore Episode: For Old Time's Sake
  3. Sarah Hyland Returns to Her Theater Roots in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
Back to Top