Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in The Jonathan Larson Project

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of a new musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, and unfinished and unproduced musicals left behind by Rent creator Jonathan Larson. The Jonathan Larson Project will begin performances at the Orpheum Theatre on February 14 with an official opening set for March 10.

The five-person cast will feature Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening) and Jason Tam (Be More Chill).

“The intention throughout our process has been to assemble a cast who in some way share similar experiences and passions around art, love, activism and humanity to the ones Jonathan was articulating in his work,” said the director John Simpkins in a statement. “I am excited and confident that these five bold and powerful artists will provide a window into the piece that both honors and enhances Larson’s legacy and also reflects a contemporary perspective on the material that can be in dialogue with our modern lives.”



Jonathan Larson passed away unexpectedly at 35, hours before the first performance of Rent, for which he would be posthumously awarded two Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, The Jonathan Larson Project showcases his unpublished work, including cut songs from Rent and tick, tick… BOOM!, highlighting Larson’s artistic journey and his lasting legacy.



The show features music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and co-arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Cynthia Meng.