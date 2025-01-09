Imelda Staunton and Daughter Bessie Carter Will Lead Mrs. Warren's Profession in London

Mother-daughter duo Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter will appear on stage together for the first time as Mrs. Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren in a West End revival of George Bernard Shaw’s 1893 play Mrs. Warren’s Profession. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke with design by Chloe Lamford and will run at the Garrick Theatre from May 10 through August 16 with an official opening on May 22. Cooke previously collaborated with Staunton on productions of Hello, Dolly! and Follies.

“The new year felt like the perfect time to return to the stage in Mrs. Warren’s Profession, a play which asks ever pertinent questions about the role of women in society, and the choices they make for survival," said Staunton in a statement. "I couldn’t be happier to be stepping into the rehearsal room with my very great friend and colleague Dominic; and my brilliant daughter Bessie. What a treat for 2025!”

Staunton is a four-time Olivier Award winner and known by global audiences as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films. Carter is best known for her role as Prudence Featherington on the Netflix series Bridgerton and has also played Evie Wilcox on the BBC television series Howards End and Violet Woodhouse on the ITV television series Beecham House.

Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Estranged from her wealthy mother, she delights in a glass of whisky, a good detective story, and is determined to carve herself a sparkling legal career in an age ruled by men. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune and paid for her daughter’s expensive education—but at what cost?