You Can Count Down the Sleeps Until the Once Upon a Mattress Cast Album Drops

Once Upon a Mattress, the fairytale musical comedy that starred two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Winnifred the Woebegone, is set to record a cast album to be released in the spring. The album will be released physically and digitally on March 28.

The recording session follows the conclusion of the show's run at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles last week.

The album will feature Foster and the rest of the 2024 Broadway cast: Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus and Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain. Directed by Lear deBessonet, the revival began its life at New York City Center in January 2024 as part of the Encores! 2024 season.

Premiered in 1959, Once Upon a Mattress features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, with an original book by Barer, Jay Thompson and Dean Fuller. The recording will feature orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, who also orchestrated the show's 1996 Broadway revival. Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as music supervisor with Annbritt duChateau as music director, Kimberlee Wertz as music coordinator and Jill Del'Abate as music contractor.

The album is produced by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino, who updated the book for the show, Tony Award winner (and son of Mary Rodgers) Adam Guettel, Emmy and four-time Grammy Award winner Lawrence Manchester and Jenny Gersten.