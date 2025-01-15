Let Annie's Hazel Vogel and Christopher Swan Wrap You Around Their Fingers with 'I Don't Need Anything But You'

Annie wrapped up its holiday run at Madison Square Garden on Janaury 5, and now continues its journey to more than 20 cities across the country.

Twelve-year-old Hazel Vogel leads the iconic musical's national tour as the title red-headed orphan alongside Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks, the billionaire with a soft center. During their stop in NYC, Vogel and Swan swung by the Broadway.com studio to sample the adorable partnership they'll be sharing with the country. Watch them give an exclusive performance of the finale number "I Don't Need Anything But You."