 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Let Annie's Hazel Vogel and Christopher Swan Wrap You Around Their Fingers with 'I Don't Need Anything But You'

Club Broadway.com
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 15, 2025
Hazel Vogel and Christopher Swan
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Annie wrapped up its holiday run at Madison Square Garden on Janaury 5, and now continues its journey to more than 20 cities across the country.

Twelve-year-old Hazel Vogel leads the iconic musical's national tour as the title red-headed orphan alongside Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks, the billionaire with a soft center. During their stop in NYC, Vogel and Swan swung by the Broadway.com studio to sample the adorable partnership they'll be sharing with the country. Watch them give an exclusive performance of the finale number "I Don't Need Anything But You."

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen and Tony Nominee Jennifer Damiano Are Married
  2. BOOP! Announces Complete Broadway Casting
  3. Gracie Lawrence and Emily Bergl Join Jonathan Groff in Bobby Darin Musical Just in Time
Back to Top