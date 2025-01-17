Idina Menzel and the Cast of Redwood Share Lessons from Nature as They Introduce Their New Musical

"If we really take in the nature around us, we will see that nature is a survivor," says Idina Menzel. It's one of the lessons she's taken away from the new musical Redwood, the Tony winner's first Broadway project in over 10 years.

Beginning performances January 24 at the Nederlander Theatre, Redwood follows Jesse (Menzel), a woman who finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California where a chance encounter and a leap of faith change her life forever. The musical is written and directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, lyrics by Diaz and Landau and additional contributions by Menzel, who co-conceived the project with Landau.

Joined by castmates De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, see Menzel welcome The Broadway Show to the redwood forests in the video below.