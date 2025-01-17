 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Idina Menzel and the Cast of Redwood Share Lessons from Nature as They Introduce Their New Musical

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 17, 2025
The cast of "Redwood": Michael Park, Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, De'Adre Aziza, Zachary Noah Piser, Jessica Phillips and Veronica Otim (Photo: Rebecca J Michelson for Broadway Direct)

"If we really take in the nature around us, we will see that nature is a survivor," says Idina Menzel. It's one of the lessons she's taken away from the new musical Redwoodthe Tony winner's first Broadway project in over 10 years. 

Beginning performances January 24 at the Nederlander Theatre, Redwood follows Jesse (Menzel), a woman who finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California where a chance encounter and a leap of faith change her life forever. The musical is written and directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, lyrics by Diaz and Landau and additional contributions by Menzel, who co-conceived the project with Landau. 

Joined by castmates De’Adre AzizaMichael ParkZachary Noah Piser and Khaila Wilcoxon, see Menzel welcome The Broadway Show to the redwood forests in the video below.

Related Shows

Redwood

from $87.36

Star Files

Bradley Dean

Idina Menzel

Michael Park

Jessica Phillips

Zachary Noah Piser

Khaila Wilcoxon
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. SIX Announces Broadway's Next Group of Queens
  2. Rose's Turn of Phrase: A Linguistic Exploration of 'Coming Up Roses,' from Gypsy, with Three Linguists
  3. Sailor Moon Musical to Launch North American Tour and Play New York in Spring
Back to Top