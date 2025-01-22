A Wonderful World's Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming Duet to 'Some of These Days / After You've Gone'

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical tells the story of its title jazz legend (played at Broadway's Studio 54 by James Monroe Iglehart), but it's the women around him who make his story worth telling.

Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming play Armstrong's first two wives, Daisy Parker and Lil Hardin, and they close the musical's first act with a showstopping duet. Hear their powerful mash-up of the tunes "Some of These Days" and "After You've Gone" from inside the Broadway.com studio.