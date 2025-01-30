Leslye Headland Is Adapting Her Broadway Play Cult of Love for Film

Leslye Headland is adapting Cult of Love, her home-for-the-holidays family dramedy currently on Broadway, for film, she revealed in an interview with Variety.

“It would be it [sic] interesting to see that as a movie,” she said. "The most compelling thing to me, regardless of genre, are characters and performances. This is a nice, big ensemble where everybody gets their knife in. Seeing something like that in the world where people can experience it for more than an 11-week run would be fantastic.”

Headland had had discussions with cinematographer Chris Teague, with whom she worked on The Acolyte, Russian Doll and more, about bringing the story to the big screen. “[He] has come twice to Cult of Love. We’ve talked a lot about visuals rather than how to textually adapt it.”

Headland also promised that the movie, like the play, would feature songs performed by the characters. “Diegetic music like ours is always really cool to execute.”

Cult of Love is now playing at Broadway’s Hayes Theater, starring Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell and Christopher Sears. Trip Cullman directs.