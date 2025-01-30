Broadway Backwards Comes to the Gershwin Theatre on March 10

Broadway Backwards, the annual one-night-only event that takes beloved show tunes and transforms them into queer anthems, will returrn on March 10. For the first time, the show will be held at the nearly 2000-seat Gershwin Theatre, home to Broadway's Wicked. The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show, joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as music directors and Chris Gurr as associate music director. Amanda LaMotte joins as choreographer, and Adam Roberts will return as choreographer and associate director.

The 2024 edition of Broadway Backwards raised a record $917,651. The 101-person cast featured a host of Broadway stars, including Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and more, backed by a live orchestra.